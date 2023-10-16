Recipe: Seared Sicilian Ribeye w/ Balsamic Glazed Pasta

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· 2 ribeye steaks

· 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

· 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, very finely chopped

· 1 tablespoon fresh oregano, very finely chopped

· 1 tablespoon fresh basil, very finely chopped

· 1 tablespoon fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley, very finely chopped

· 1 teaspoon Sicilian sea salt

· 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

· 10 garlic cloves, minced and smashed

· 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

· ½ cup Rouses Balsamic Vinegar Glaze

· ½ pound Rouses Whole Wheat Pasta, cooked according to instructions on package

· 4 tablespoons Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

PROCEDURE:

1. In a small mixing bowl, combine rosemary, oregano, basil, parsley, sea salt, black pepper, garlic and crushed red pepper (if using). Mix thoroughly, then rub both sides of the ribeyes with the garlic-herb mixture.

2. Add the olive oil to a very hot cast-iron skillet, then place seasoned ribeyes in the skillet and cook for about 2 minutes on each side, or to your preferred degree of doneness.

3. Once cooked, remove ribeyes from skillet and add balsamic glaze to the pan, stirring constantly to scrape sediment off bottom of skillet. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat.

4. Divide the pasta between two plates and pour the cooked balsamic reduction over the pasta on each plate. Place a cooked ribeye alongside the pasta on each plate.

5. Sprinkle Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese on top of pasta, and serve.

