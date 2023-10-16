Record crowd attends Bras across the Causeway 5K in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile and Baldwin counties came together Saturday morning for the annual Bras across the Causeway 5K.

Large crowds gathered in Spanish Fort following the 5K race and fun run.

“Oh my gosh. We broke a record this year,” said Kathy Smith, co-founder of the race. “We had over 450 registered online and I think we probably had about 100 people walk up. So that’s about 150 more than we had last year.”

The race was all about raising awareness and funds for local breast cancer patients.

“There’s not many charities that actually donate directly back to the patients. So, we saw a need seven years ago and we partnered with USA Health Providence and that’s where all the proceeds will go,” Smith explained.

Abigail Pennington traveled across the causeway to attend the race.

“This is great. I didn’t expect this many people here today but it’s wonderful,” said Pennington.

Pennington was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“It’s a two rough weeks after the chemo treatment but the third week’s good but I really know that it’s helping me,” said Pennington.

She says the worst part was losing her hair, but now that that stage is over, she’s looking forward to starting radiation and spending Christmas with her family. “I feel great about it. It’s all going to be over soon. I’ll be back to a normal life.”

Louise Payne, who traveled from Montgomery, is also thankful to still be able to spend time with loved ones. Payne is also a breast cancer survivor.

“It just so happened, by me doing my mammograms, I detected my cancer early,” said Payne.

As she recalls her journey that resulted in her losing both her breasts, Payne became visibly upset.

“It’s a hard road, it is,” said Payne. “The more I look in the mirror at myself, the more pretty I think I am….I never stopped smiling, I never lost my joy and I knew God had me. I knew if God was going to bring me to this, he was going to bring me through it.”

Payne says she did not have to go through radiation or chemotherapy, but out of fear of losing her hair, she cut it short. Payne praises god and the team of specialists that cared for her.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.