Save the date for the best live Bluegrass music in Alabama!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The premier Bluegrass event on the northern Gulf Coast – the Stapleton Bluegrass Festival - is set for 10/28/23!

Make plans to be in Stapleton, Alabama, on the fourth Saturday in October for what Gulf Coast Newspapers heralds as “one of the best music festivals in the region”, the event The Mobile Rundown calls “the finest Bluegrass festival on the Gulf Coast”, and the venue BamaBuzz listed at #1 for “the best live Bluegrass music in Alabama”!

In addition to four of the very best, and best known, regional Bluegrass bands – Fat Man Squeeze, Blue Mullet, The Chestangs, and The Unknown Bluegrass Band - this year’s festival is pleased to host not one but two prominent out-of-state bands with national reputations, currently ranked albums, and numerous chart-topping singles.

Returning to the festival will be the Amanda Cook Band whose latest album, Changes, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart. Amanda Cook, now based in Virginia but originally from Jay, Florida, has been hailed as “one of the most dynamic female Bluegrass vocalists and bandleaders of today” (Bluegrass Station). The Americana Music Show said it best, “If fresh, modern Bluegrass mixed with an equally vibrant country voice is your thing, then Amanda Cook’s music is sure to satisfy.”

Appearing for the first time this year will be “fast rising Bluegrass act” The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, who are “sure to please anyone who enjoys solid, traditional Bluegrass” (John Lawless). Bluegrass Today says, “this quintet features some of the brightest lights among our music’s youth movement, already seasoned pros while still in their twenties.” The Tennessee Bluegrass Band is “making a name for themselves as an exciting new group with great passion for the music they play” (AustraliaBluegrass.com). It’s no wonder that Bluegrass today said, “we all became smitten with their authentic and traditional Bluegrass sound, and their vocal pyrotechnics.”

Six outstanding local, regional, and national bands. A wide variety of family-friendly activities. Numerous food and beverage trucks from which to choose. A beautiful grass-covered, shaded venue under majestic oaks and stately pines.

The 2023 Stapleton Bluegrass Festival - You really don’t want to miss this!

