South Alabama Jaguars prepare for midweek matchup against Southern Miss.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -So far it’s been an up and down season for South Alabama. At 3-3 the Jags have struggled to put together strong performances following their win over Oklahoma State with an upset at home against Central Michigan. The Jags got things turned around with a dominating 55-7 win over ULM a couple of weeks ago

“I think going in there especially that place for us to start out that way and finish the game I think that’s what we needed,” said quarterback Carter Bradley.

Now with the first of the season behind them and all of their goals still in reach South Alabama is looking for a more consistent second half.

“The key particularly in our conference will be the teams that make adjustments from what they have done and what they have put on tape both positive and things they haven’t done well enough,” said Head Coach Kane Wommack.

The Jags will have a good chance to do just that against a southern miss team that sits at 1-5 overall and gives up almost 400 yards a game. The Golden Eagles will have their hands full with Carter Bradley and Caulin Lacy who is currently the third leading receiver in the country.

“Caulin Lacy’s a great player, receiver,” said Southern Miss Head Coach Will Hall. “Carter Bradley, I’ve got a lot respect for him, he made two plays that was the difference in the game last year that was a one score game.”

On defense the Jags will have to contain Frank Gore Jr. who serves as the team’s leading rusher and has also thrown for 8 career touchdowns. South’s defense says they’re up for the challenge.

“When they do wildcat just the back end has to have their eyes in the right place on their guys and the front seven take care of the run so that won’t be a threat,” said linebacker James Miller.

South is set to unveil a new Jaguar statue at 4:30 as part of its 60th anniversary. That will take place at the south entrance of the campus. Then the Jags will take on Southern Miss at 6:30.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.