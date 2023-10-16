Advertise With Us
Stillman College to join the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in 2024

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College is making a big move in athletics when the school leaves the Southern States Athletic Conference for the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference next year.

Stillman will becomes an official member of the GCAC and will begin competition in 2024.

A press conference announcing the move felt more like a pep rally.

The school’s band played, cheerleaders danced, and athletes from Stillman’s teams attended the announcement. School president Dr. Yolanda Page even wore a jersey while telling the audience that Stillman is joining a league made up of other Historically Black Colleges and Universities “to demonstrate that they can compete in this HBCU conference.”

“But also, it allows them to have opportunities as it relates to academics and, of course, as it relates to future professions,” Page said.

Rain Patterson, a Stillman College volleyball player, is excited about the change.

“This is a big opportunity for me, a new, fresh start,” Patterson said. “Big challengers and it’s more competitive to make me better as a person.”

That change also means the school will get to host some conference tournaments.

The GCAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes announced Visit Tuscaloosa won the bid to host the league’s mean’s and women’s 2024 basketball championships in Tuscaloosa.

Those games will be played at Birthright Hall on Stillman’s campus.

