Advertise With Us
Hire One

Tugboat capsizing on Alabama River leads to 1 body being recovered, officials say

(WLUC)
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A tugboat accident on the Alabama River on Saturday led to a fervent search for a missing person, according to Daphne Search and Rescue.

Daphne SAR says they assisted Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Units and the Coast Guard Sector Mobile in recovering a body on Sunday.

The Coast Guard says they received a call around 4:40 p.m. Saturday. Encore Dredging Partners made that call. The Coast Guard says a 27-foot tugboat capsized on the Alabama River, approximately near mile marker 27.

They say there was a report that the boat’s captain went missing and that there was at least one other person on board. They’re not sure if anyone else was aboard the vessel.

The actual cause of the capsize is still being investigated by ALEA.

FOX10 News will continue to keep you updated on air and online as we learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

3rd Annual Gumbo Fest Cook Off brings out the best creole cuisine in the Port City
3rd Annual Gumbo Fest Cook Off brings out the best creole cuisine in the Port City
Cops for Kids
Event raises funds for Cops for Kids
Record crowd attends Bras across the Causeway 5K in Spanish Fort
Anna Katherine Bell crowned Miss University of Mobile 2024
Anna Katherine Bell crowned Miss University of Mobile 2024