Tugboat capsizing on Alabama River leads to 1 body being recovered, officials say

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A tugboat accident on the Alabama River on Saturday led to a fervent search for a missing person, according to Daphne Search and Rescue.

Daphne SAR says they assisted Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Units and the Coast Guard Sector Mobile in recovering a body on Sunday.

The Coast Guard says they received a call around 4:40 p.m. Saturday. Encore Dredging Partners made that call. The Coast Guard says a 27-foot tugboat capsized on the Alabama River, approximately near mile marker 27.

They say there was a report that the boat’s captain went missing and that there was at least one other person on board. They’re not sure if anyone else was aboard the vessel.

The actual cause of the capsize is still being investigated by ALEA.

FOX10 News will continue to keep you updated on air and online as we learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.