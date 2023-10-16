Advertise With Us
We’ve got a chilly start to the morning

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve got a chilly start to the morning, but we will see way more sunshine in the sky compared to yesterday. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s later today with 10-15mph winds of the NW. We’ll bottom out in the mid 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Warmer temps ease their way back in later this week. Highs will climb to the mid 70s by Wednesday and into the upper 70s/low 80s by Thursday and through the weekend. Morning temps will also increase back to the mid to upper 50s by that time. As for rain chances, there will be a few showers possible at the end of the week but there won’t be anything widespread or drought busting headed our way anytime soon.

We’ve got a chilly start to the morning
Cooler air will gradually move in over the next few days
