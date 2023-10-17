Advertise With Us
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected

Steve Perkins
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An attorney representing the family of a man who was shot and killed by Decatur Police said the family has not yet seen the body camera video of the incident they expected to see on Tuesday.

Stephen Perkins was killed on Sept. 29 after police said he had a gun. Officers said they had been called to Perkins’ home by a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess Perkins’ truck.

Cannon Lambert Sr. is an attorney representing the Perkins family. He said there was an “understanding” that the Perkins family would be allowed on Tuesday to view body camera footage from the night Perkins died.

“Unfortunately it did not happen,” Lambert said.

Lambert said once the family arrived to view the video on Tuesday, they were met by someone from ALEA who told them they had to fill out a request form to view the video. The family did so and is now waiting for troopers to approve their request.

The family’s spokesperson, Dr. Brenton Lipscomb, said on Monday that ALEA would release the body camera footage to the family’s legal representative, Lee Merritt, on Tuesday. This came after Dr. Lipscomb called for the release of the body cam footage on Oct. 10 and demanded the video’s release to the family by Oct. 16.

