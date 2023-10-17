Chick-fil-A unveils free digital cookbook aimed at reducing food waste

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a frustrating gap. Reportedly, about 38% of the food produced in the US in 2021 went uneaten, while 10% of the population (34 million people) currently experience food insecurity. That’s roughly 119 billion pounds of food finding its way to landfills rather than feeding families in need.

The biggest offenders are individual households, which account for more than HALF of the country’s food waste each year – meaning that change must begin at home. But where do we start, and what difference does it make?

One suggestion is to learn from those who masterfully use every last bite, like the nonprofit partners of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from its restaurants to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks, and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 2,000 of the company’s restaurants in 47 states have donated enough food to serve 23 million meals through Shared Table – diverting millions of pounds of waste from landfills and addressing hunger in their local communities.

But those serving these meals aren’t just warming up yesterday’s Chick-fil-A nuggets. They’ve been creating masterpieces – turning leftovers into mouthwatering recipes such as chicken alfredo, savory stir fry with veggies, or delicious breakfast casseroles. The team behind Chick-fil-A Shared Table has been so inspired by the creativity and resourcefulness of their partners that they’ve now created a FREE digital cookbook featuring not only the recipes shared by those nonprofit chefs but also the heartwarming stories about how their organizations are caring for those in need.

Brent Fielder, Sr. Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-fil-A, and Chef Lorris Gibson from St. Vinnys Bistro, a San Antonio-based nonprofit partner featured in the Shared Table cookbook to Studio10 to discuss the cookbook.

You can find more information, and delicious recipes, by heading over to the Shared Table website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.