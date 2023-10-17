Advertise With Us
City of Satsuma unveils upgrades at Steele Creek Lodge and Park

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - Shirley Pressnall remembers coming to Steele Creek Lodge and Park in Satsuma as a kid, “It didn’t look like this but yeah, I’ve been enjoying it since I was 8 and just a wonderful place then but marvelous now, just marvelous. I love it.”

To her, Steele Creek Lodge and Park is a staple in the community and she’s thrilled to see how the city has upgraded the area, “It looks updated and it looks welcoming and it’s just a wonderful asset to our city. And I’m proud the city has developed it into what it is today. It truly is a treasure for our city.”

Presnall joined others in the community as city officials cut a ribbon to celebrate the unveiling of improvements to Steele Creek Lodge and Park. The upgrades were made possible with GoMesa funding and money from the city.

“The GoMesa Funds are administered through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,” explained Christopher Blankenship. He’s a Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “So, Satsuma had applied for a grant through GoMesa to do this work an thankful that was one of the projects that the Governor awarded the funding for a couple years ago and now to see it completed and cut the ribbon here, it really turned out well and the city of Satsuma did a great job.”

“We’ve spent just about one point – just under 1.5 million just on the boat launches, the piers and the upgrades here to the parking area and around the boat launches. And we received a little over 1 million in GoMesa funding,” said Satsuma Mayor Mark Barlow.

The park is home to Steele Creek, which leads into Gunnison Creek and eventually leads to the Mobile River and Mobile Bay.

“Our water activities are used a lot here so we try to promote that and we have a really nice launch and boating facility here that’s well used,” Mayor Barlow adds.

