Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk this weekend in Loxley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk is being held at a new location this year at Loxley Municipal Park.
Cassandra Samaj and Laura Hughes sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss this weekend’s fundraiser. Click here for more information and registration.
Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
Place: Loxley Municipal Park
Time: Registration at 8:30 a.m.; walk begins at 11 a.m.
