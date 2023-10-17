Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk this weekend in Loxley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk is being held at a new location this year at Loxley Municipal Park.

Cassandra Samaj and Laura Hughes sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss this weekend’s fundraiser. Click here for more information and registration.

Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Place: Loxley Municipal Park

Time: Registration at 8:30 a.m.; walk begins at 11 a.m.

