Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk this weekend in Loxley

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk is being held at a new location this year at Loxley Municipal Park.

Cassandra Samaj and Laura Hughes sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss this weekend’s fundraiser. Click here for more information and registration.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Place: Loxley Municipal Park

Time: Registration at 8:30 a.m.; walk begins at 11 a.m.

