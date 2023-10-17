Controversial arrest caught on video, showing MPD officer punching handcuffed man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Video of a controversial arrest circulated across Mobile, and it showed a Mobile police officer punching a handcuffed man.

FOX10 News has uncovered court documents that may show why the officer used physical force.

MPD said this arrest is now under investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility. Officer Paul Callegari is on administrative leave, according to MPD.

The suspect, Beezer Dubose, Jr. is accused of grabbing and twisting Callegari’s private parts during the struggle.

Video showed an MPD officer punching a man from behind, and the man repeatedly shouted, “record him.”

Mobile police said this started off as a traffic stop at the intersection of Dauphin Island Parkway and Halls Mill Road. Police said they found marijuana in the car and asked the driver and the passenger to get out.

The driver was 36-year-old Dubose, who allegedly resisted arrest.

During the struggle, court documents showed Dubose “grabbed officer Paul Callegari’s private parts and twisted them causing serious physical pain.”

In a screenshot, it showed officer Callegari positioned on Dubose’s back, but the alleged assault is not seen.

Court documents showed Dubose has served time in the Alabama Department of Corrections and he has a lengthy arrest record at Metro Jail.

According to MPD’s Facebook page, Callegari was awarded officer of the month back in August 2020, the same year he graduated from the police academy.

Dubose has been charged with speeding, resisting arrest, assault, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.