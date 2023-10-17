Advertise With Us
Hire One

Doing Good: Housing First, Inc. announces available housing program for domestic violence victims

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Housing First, Inc., a leading non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe and stable housing solutions, stands in solidarity with victims of domestic violence by acknowledging “Go Purple Day” on October 19, 2023. This annual event serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of raising awareness and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence.

“‘Go Purple Day’ symbolizes our collective commitment to creating a world where survivors of domestic violence can find safety, support, and the resources they need to rebuild their lives,” stated Rhonda Faulk, Director of Community Housing Programs at Housing First, Inc.

As part of their ongoing efforts to address the urgent needs of those fleeing domestic violence, Housing First, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of a specialized housing program tailored for actively fleeing victims. This program is designed to provide immediate, confidential, and safe housing options for individuals and families seeking refuge from abusive situations.

Key Features of Housing First, Inc.’s Domestic Violence Housing Program:

1. Emergency Shelter Assistance: Victims will have access to temporary emergency shelter, ensuring their immediate safety and security.

2. Case Management and Support Services: Our dedicated team of professionals will offer comprehensive case management, connecting survivors with essential services, counseling, and resources needed to regain control of their lives.

3. Safety Planning: Housing First, Inc. will work closely with each participant to develop a personalized safety plan, tailored to their unique circumstances.

4. Transition to Permanent Housing: Participants will have access to transitional housing options, providing a stable bridge toward long-term, independent living.

“We believe that everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, and we are committed to standing alongside survivors of domestic violence in their journey towards healing and independence,” added Faulk.

For immediate assistance or to learn more about Housing First, Inc.’s Domestic Violence Housing Program, please visit www.hfal.org.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Scary good fall tablescapes
Hot fall tabletop ideas
Scary good fall tablescapes
Scary good fall tablescapes
2023 Mobile Greek Fest
Greek Fest 2023
2023 Mobile Greek Fest
2023 Mobile Greek Fest