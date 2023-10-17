Doing Good: Housing First, Inc. announces available housing program for domestic violence victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Housing First, Inc., a leading non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe and stable housing solutions, stands in solidarity with victims of domestic violence by acknowledging “Go Purple Day” on October 19, 2023. This annual event serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of raising awareness and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence.

“‘Go Purple Day’ symbolizes our collective commitment to creating a world where survivors of domestic violence can find safety, support, and the resources they need to rebuild their lives,” stated Rhonda Faulk, Director of Community Housing Programs at Housing First, Inc.

As part of their ongoing efforts to address the urgent needs of those fleeing domestic violence, Housing First, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of a specialized housing program tailored for actively fleeing victims. This program is designed to provide immediate, confidential, and safe housing options for individuals and families seeking refuge from abusive situations.

Key Features of Housing First, Inc.’s Domestic Violence Housing Program:

1. Emergency Shelter Assistance: Victims will have access to temporary emergency shelter, ensuring their immediate safety and security.

2. Case Management and Support Services: Our dedicated team of professionals will offer comprehensive case management, connecting survivors with essential services, counseling, and resources needed to regain control of their lives.

3. Safety Planning: Housing First, Inc. will work closely with each participant to develop a personalized safety plan, tailored to their unique circumstances.

4. Transition to Permanent Housing: Participants will have access to transitional housing options, providing a stable bridge toward long-term, independent living.

“We believe that everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, and we are committed to standing alongside survivors of domestic violence in their journey towards healing and independence,” added Faulk.

For immediate assistance or to learn more about Housing First, Inc.’s Domestic Violence Housing Program, please visit www.hfal.org.

