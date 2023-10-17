The Environmental Studies Center hosting Creepy Crawlers education group

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come on out and join ESC for their Creepy Crawlers events! They are partnering with the local reptile education group REACH, and other exotic pet owners, to showcase creepy crawlers for guests to enjoy. This event is designed to let guests get up close and personal with creepy crawlers in our environment and to promote respect over fear.

Admission is $3 per person. Exhibits house animals native to Alabama. General public tours are self-guided. Children in costume will get a treat!

The Environmental Studies Center is a natural sciences education facility designed to provide unique learning experiences to school children and the general population. A part of Mobile County Public Schools, the ESC is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Closed on Fridays the months of June and July, and public holidays.

Event Details:

Saturday, October 21

10:00 am until 2:00 pm

Admission: $3, children under 2 years old are free

Parking on the grounds.

You can find more information by visiting their website or by heading over to their Facebook page.

