MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Experience Greek Fest 2023 Thursday through Sunday with free admission! Enjoy Greek dance shows, Church tours, live music, vendors, and delicious Greek food and pastries. It is a cashless festival- debit or credit card transactions only.

The Menu will include:

Dinner plate Options* – Grecian Chicken, Pastichio, Dolmathes, Greek Meatballs

*All above served with Spanakopita (spinach pie), Grecian green beans, & Rice pilaf

*A la carte Dinner options available

Drive-Up Takeout Tent (Corner of Azalea Street and Ann Street)- Thursday- Friday 10am-7pm; Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 11am-3pm; Gyros, Greek dinner plates, Baklava, and Assorted pastry trays

Daily Special/limited Supply- Lamb Shank on bed of rice

Sandwiches – Gyros and Souvlaki (chicken or pork)

Sides- Greek Salad (small & large), Greek Fries, Kalamari, Spanakopita

Dessert- Loukoumades (Greek beignets)

Bakery- Baklava, Koulourakia (twisted cookies), Kourabiedes (wedding cookies), Assorted Pastry Plates, Traditional Braided Bread, and some of your favorite desserts from Hellas Bakery in Tarpon Springs, Fl.

Drinks- Cold Water, Soft Drinks, Beer, Wine

OCTOBER 19-22, 2023

“ALL TOGETHER- OLI MAZI”

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11:00am- 9:00pm

Sunday 11:00am- 3:00pm

