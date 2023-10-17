In it Together with Tina Lawshe fish fry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fish fry to benefit Tina Lawshe will be held October 21 at the American Legion Post 250 on Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore from 3 – 8 p.m.

The benefit is put together by In It Together, a group of friends who give back and help organize different events to help neighbors in need.

“She was diagnosed with rectal cancer two months ago,” event organizer Mindy Credeur said. “She is a single mom of three boys ages 8 to 17. We decided to come together for her, she’s a single mom, she doesn’t have that second income support. She just finished her 28th day of radiation, she’s about to start her chemotherapy so that will be November to February. She’s not been able to work much cause she’s been sick so any help that we can have that’ll be great for people to come out.”

Pre-sell tickets for a fish fry plate are $12. Day of event plates will be sold for $15 each. To purchase a ticket online, click HERE.

“We will have the fish fry plates with fish, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, a roll in there,” event organizer Shannon Haney said. “We’ve got 50/50 pots, we’ve got silent auction, we’ve got different items to raffle off, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. We have the Alabama game playing because we do have gametime now so, no excuse not to be there. We’ll have all the football games playing for y’all, so we’ll have a DJ there, cornhole, it’s going to be a good, fun event. It’s for the family, bring your kids out and just come and support you know, one of your neighbors.”

For more details on this event, click HERE.

