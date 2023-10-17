Judge declines to lower bail for teen accused in shooting of 6-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge declined a request Monday to lower bail for a man accused of shooting a 6-year-old over the summer.

Deante Jenkins has been jailed since August on a combined $80,000 bail for first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied building.

His attorney is looking for leniency, arguing that his client’s family can’t afford the bail and that the defendant doesn’t have a prior criminal record.

Nevertheless, the judge kept the same bail in place.

Jenkins is one of several defendants accused in the shooting at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road.

Police have said the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute but that the 6-year-old wasn’t the target.

