Launch party for new book “The Culinary History of Mobile”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Feast on a delicious adventure! Step into a world where history and cuisine intertwine as we celebrate the release of “The Culinary History of Mobile” by Chris Andrews. Savor the flavors of Mobile’s rich culinary history and mingle with fellow book enthusiasts. This is an event you won’t want to miss!

The Culinary History of Mobile

Book Signing with Chris Andrews

October 23 Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

The Haunted Book Shop at 9 S. Joachim St.

For ticket information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/719939557597

Local Food Vendors and Eateries

Fun & Festive Atmosphere

Reserve your copy of the book and party ticket today as this event has limited capacity and will fill quickly.

A﻿BOUT A CULINARY HISTORY OF MOBILE

The oldest city in Alabama, Mobile has changed a lot over the years, but its appreciation for a good meal as remained constant. A wide range of palates have blended together to form an under appreciated cuisine that rivals New Orleans. Explore cherished restaurants like Wintzell’s Oyster House, meet unforgettable figures like Cudjo “Kazoola” Lewis, and savor iconic dishes like the renowned West Indies Salad. Dig in to discover how each bowl of gumbo, slice of king cake, and cracked oyster shell have contributed to Mobile’s fabric. Join author Chris Andrews on a gustatory adventure through Mobile’s dynamic culinary legacy.

ABOUT THE HAUNTED BOOK SHOP

The Haunted Book Shop is a new and used independent bookstore in downtown Mobile, Alabama, specializing in genre fiction, writing craft, and local history. It has a large children’s section with a reading tent and a friendly cat named Mr. Bingley. The store offers literary gifts and hosts author events. The cozy and inviting atmosphere encourages browsing, and the knowledgeable staff is always ready to offer recommendations or help customers find a specific book. The store’s philosophy is to provide an immersive and enjoyable experience. The Haunted Book Shop is a must-visit destination for book lovers in the Mobile community.

The Haunted Book Shop

251-348-7668

9 S Joachim St, Mobile, AL

https://www.thehauntedbookshopmobile.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thehauntedbookshopmobile

Instagram: @thehauntedbookshopmobile

