Look for more cool fall conditions
By Jason Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - This nice weather trend will continue. Wednesday morning will start with temps around 50 in many areas. It will be sunny again, with highs a bit milder, in the mid-70s.

As we go through the rest of the week, there will continue to be a gradual warming trend. Temperatures won’t get back to normal until the end of the week.

The upcoming weekend looks spectacular, with nearly perfect fall conditions!

The weather is nice, but unfortunately there’s no rain in the forecast for this week. The drought conditions will persist.

Tropics: A system will likely form in the next few days way out in the Atlantic. That would be Tammy, and it would become the 19th named storm of the season. Once again though, it will be another system that won’t threaten the U.S.

