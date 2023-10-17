Advertise With Us
MFRD extinguishes fire on Seabreeze Court

(WVVA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue extinguished a fire on Tuesday, Oct 17 afternoon at the 300 block of Seabreeze Court.

Officials were dispatched to the scene at 1:33 in response to an apartment fire.

Crews observed heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story building consisting of four units.

The fire was reported out at 1:57 with no injuries reported.

The fire is still being investigated.

