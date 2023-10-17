Mobile City Council gives boost to new University of South Alabama medical school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council voted Tuesday to chip in $10 million toward the $200 million medical school that the University of South Alabama plans to break ground on before the end of year.

Although the vote was unanimous, District 2 Councilman William Carroll raised objections. He said the city has major affordable housing needs that the city should focus its efforts on.

“We’re gonna give them $10 million when we need help everywhere else?” he said during a session before the public council meeting.

Carroll said the school should rely on its foundations.

“Their two foundations, alone, have more money in them than the city budget does in almost two years,” he said. “I don’t get this. I just don’t. They have money.”

University President Jo Bonner said the university’s main foundation is independent and not under his control. He said the medical school, itself, will increase the number of students from 80 to 100 per class, with a long-term capacity to graduate 125 new doctors per year.

“When we tell the story, that we’re actually training doctors – there’s a national shortage of doctors – we’re also training nurses in the building next door,” he said just before the council vote. “There’s a national shortage of nurses. And we’re doing a really good job of both. It’s really an easy sell when you talk to people who understand how important quality health care is to the quality of life of the community.”

The federal government has committed $60 million to the project off of University Boulevard, and the state has pledged another $50 million. The university foundation has given another $30 million. Bonner said the university has borrowed $30 million and is raising private funds.

Bonner said the current medical school building is in bad shape.

“If I were to take you on a tour of our current medical school, you’d be amazed,” he said. “There’s black mold; there’s panels that are falling out. And yet, the students that are getting an education there, when they graduate, are getting one of the best educations for a medical degree of anywhere in the country.”

Bonner said it simply is not true that the university is flush with cash. He said the school borrowed money to purchase Providence Hospital earlier this year and is taking on more debt for the medical school. What’s more, he said, the university’s hospitals provided $100 million in care last year to patients who could not pay.

And that is to say nothing of the non-medical costs to the school, he said.

“It’s very expensive to run a university,” he told reporters. “We’ve got our own police force. We have our own maintenance crew, taking care of everything from the lawn to the buildings.”

James Barber, the mayor’s chief of staff, said the money pledge to the medical school project does not take away from funding for affordable housing.

“The money that we’re talking about for economic development is already in the budget,” he said during the council’s work session.

District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said he initially was skeptical of the university’s request.

“But after studying it very, very carefully and being briefed on it, I feel that the city’s support for this project is just absolutely crucial,” he said.

District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory noted called the expenditure a “no-brainer.” She noted that the council last year gave $1.25 million to support the construction of a Topgolf facility in McGowin Park off of Interstate 65.

“If we can put economic development money into a sports entertainment center to bring in more tourists, like Topgolf, or if we can put money into Airbus or Austal, or any of these other businesses, why should we not put money into this economic driver that the University of South Alabama is,” she said.

Carroll told reporters his objections were not “necessarily directed at the medical school, itself.”

He said he wants to ensure that the city does not ignore neighborhood revitalization.

“I mean, I have three neighborhoods (in his district) where the mean income may less than $22,000 a year,” he said.

