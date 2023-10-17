MPD makes arrest in Duval Street shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a suspect involved in the Duval Street shooting that left three juveniles injured.

Police said Lashaun Knight, 20, has been arrested and charged with three counts of first degree assault and four counts of attempted first degree assault.

The shooting left one female juvenile in critical condition and two male juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries.

