The Orthopaedic Group welcomes Dr. Scott Glenzer

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Scott Glenzer is a board-eligible orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand and upper extremity surgery. Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, he moved to Mobile, AL as a toddler and is excited to be a local resident. As a child, Dr. Glenzer enjoyed biology, physiology, and anatomy, so he found himself drawn to the orthopaedic surgery field of medicine because it offers the perfect blend of these sciences.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences from the University of South Alabama and his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. He completed his residency in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of South Alabama before receiving fellowship training in the hand and upper extremity at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Glenzer is defined by his unwavering dedication to his patients and his drive for excellence in his profession. His background in research and management has strengthened his ability to provide quality patient care. As a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Dr. Glenzer prides himself on staying up-to-date on the latest advancements in his field. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, severe weather, and spending time with his fiancée, family, and friends.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Glenzer, call (251) 450-2746 or request an appointment online.

The Orthopaedic Group has multiple locations across the Gulf Coast including two locations in Mobile on Airport Blvd and Springhill Ave, Fairhope, Foley, Saraland, Gulf Shores, Monroeville, Orange Beach, and Thomasville.

