The Orthopaedic Group welcomes Dr. Scott Glenzer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Scott Glenzer is a board-eligible orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand and upper extremity surgery. Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, he moved to Mobile, AL as a toddler and is excited to be a local resident. As a child, Dr. Glenzer enjoyed biology, physiology, and anatomy, so he found himself drawn to the orthopaedic surgery field of medicine because it offers the perfect blend of these sciences.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences from the University of South Alabama and his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. He completed his residency in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of South Alabama before receiving fellowship training in the hand and upper extremity at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Glenzer is defined by his unwavering dedication to his patients and his drive for excellence in his profession. His background in research and management has strengthened his ability to provide quality patient care. As a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Dr. Glenzer prides himself on staying up-to-date on the latest advancements in his field. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, severe weather, and spending time with his fiancée, family, and friends.

