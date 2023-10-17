Advertise With Us
Parents attack umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

Stephen Custer, an umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of...
Stephen Custer, an umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of child pornography.(Warrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A youth umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

CORRECTION - The baseball organization is not affiliated with Little League, as originally stated in the story.

