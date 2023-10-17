Prodisee Pantry’s Turkey Trot 5K set for Oct. 28

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving is just over a month away and Prodisee Pantry in Baldwin County is bringing back a tradition with its 14th annual Turkey Trot. Proceeds from the 5K and fun run family festival help fund the pantry’s holiday meals for local families.

Executive Director Deann Servos spoke with Lenise Ligon about the event. Click here for registration information.

Prodisee Pantry’s 14th Annual 5K, Fun Run & Family Fun Festival

Date: Oct. 28, 2023

Place: Daphne City Hall

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.