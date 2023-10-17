State Route 158 officially opens to traffic following ribbon cutting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT held a ribbon cutting this morning for State Route 158. The corridor is a large highway in Mobile County from the Alabama-Mississippi state line to Interstate 65 in Mobile.

The corridor is about 15 miles of new road alleviating some of the congestion of Highway 98.

“It’s been a safety issue and that’s what makes this day so exciting. We can finally say to the public we hear you and we’ve addressed it,” Mobile County District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said.

“Fortunately, with the help between ALDOT, the state, and our legislative delegation, finally the funds came together to get these two lanes finished and like I said, this has been needed for such a long time,” Mobile County District 2 commissioner Connie Hudson said.

This project was paused back in 2007 after several environmental delays. It then ramped back up in 2015 with funds appropriated from the BP oil settlement.

And with several environmental additions like a stormwater runoff collection system, you can see that a lot of work was put into this.

“Down at Big Creek, we have a fully contained system. So, if there is a hazmat spill, it’ll be fully contained and won’t get in the drinking water, so we worked through that,” ALDOT Southwest Region Engineer Matt Ericksen said.

“This is one of those I think I need somebody to pinch me days because we have waited so long for this project for these two lanes to be finished and this is just so exciting,” Hudson said.

In total, the project cost over 109 million dollars.

