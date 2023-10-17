Sunny Side Theater presents “Fantastic Mr. Fox”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Fantastic Mr. Fox” October 20 & 21 at 7 pm and October 21 & 22 at 2 pm at Davidson High School. “Boggis and Bunce and Bean/One ugly, one bad, one mean/These horrible crooks/So different in looks/Were nonetheless equally mean.” And so begins another enchanting Roald Dahl tale concerning the extraordinary adventures of three nasty farmers, two curious creatures, a family of foxes, and our hero—a most fantastic fellow! Farmers Boggis, Bunce, and Bean attempt to foil the efforts of Mr. Fox and his friends—the Badgers, the Moles, the Rabbits and the Weasels. The animals unwittingly trap themselves in Bean’s Secret Cider Cellar—much to the displeasure of Rat (a rude creature) and all appear doomed. In the end, they’ll cheer as Mr. Fox provides a glorious feast for each and every one—and gives rise to Mrs. Fox’s proclamation that “My husband is one fantastic fox!” Certainly this show is lively and suspenseful and a whole lot of fun!

Ticket link is https://our.show/sst/fox

Cost of tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors, $9 students, $7 kids 12 & under

Sunny Side Theater performs its shows at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.