Suspect in Natalee Holloway case expected to reveal new details about her death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 18 years after her disappearance -- new details in the death of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway are expected to come out in a Federal Court in Birmingham Wednesday. That’s where the main suspect -- Joran van der Sloot -- is expected to plead guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges related to the case.

Van der Sloot was extradited to the U.S. from Peru back in June -- and is expected to reveal new details about Natalee’s death as part of a plea agreement -- according to the Holloway family’s attorney. Under the agreement between Peru and the U.S., Van der Sloot will return to Peru to finish serving a 28-year murder sentence, before being brought to the U.S. to serve whatever sentence he gets in the Holloway case.

Natalee Holloway’s case captivated the world when she disappeared on a senior trip to Aruba. Holloway was last seen around 1:30 a.m. May 30, 2005 -- leaving a popular night spot in a car with Joran van der Sloot and his friends -- brothers Deepak & Satish Kalpoe.

After missing her flight -- Holloway’s family -- flew to Aruba, where answers to what happened to the teen were not easy to come by.

While Van der Sloot and the Kalpoe brothers were arrested and questioned multiple times -- they were ultimately released and never charged in Holloway’s case.

Hundreds of volunteers got involved in the extensive search operation by land and water. There were rumors she was sold into sex-trafficking, killed and buried -- and even though she was legally declared dead in 2012 -- her remains have never been found.

In March 2010 Van der Sloot allegedly contacted Natalee’s mother -- Beth Holloway -- in an extortion scam -- where he’s accused of trying to get thousands of dollars to show her family the location of where she is buried.

Months later -- Van der Sloot -- was arrested in June 2010 -- and later convicted and serving 28 years in prison for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores Ramirez -- found dead inside his hotel room.

Holloway’s mother has since become advocate to help other families -- opening the Natalee Holloway Resource Center.

“These families, like mine, have all experienced the unimagineable,” said Beth Holloway at grand opening in 2010. “The Natalee Holloway Resource Center’s main focus is education and crime prevention.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.