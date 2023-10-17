Advertise With Us
The temps are definitely on an upward trend

By Michael White
Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - We’ve had 2 phenomenal days on the Gulf Coast and especially our afternoons. We reached the mid 70s yesterday afternoon and we could jump all the way to the upper 70s today.

The temps are definitely on an upward trend, despite our chilly mornings, but even those will soon end. Highs will be near 80 by the end of the week and morning temps will rebound to the mid to upper 50s for the 2nd half of the week.

As for rain chances, they will creep in early Friday morning but the rain won’t be drought busting at all. Very few showers are expected with coverage at 30%. Friday afternoon through the weekend will be very nice with sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunshine will stick around
