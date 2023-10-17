Advertise With Us
USA Health Dr. Nupur Shah discusses how moms-to-be can have heart healthy pregnancy

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hypertensive disorder of pregnancy and blood clots constitute the two leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States. Dr. Nupur Shah, a cardiology fellow with USA Health, discusses the alarming rate of heart disease-related maternal mortality and how expectant mothers can have a safe and heart healthy pregnancy.

