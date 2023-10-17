Video of Mobile officer hitting handcuffed suspect doesn’t tell whole story, chief of staff says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Video depicting a police officer hitting a handcuffed suspect does not show the whole story, the mayor’s top adviser said Tuesday.

Addressing the Mobile City Council meeting, Chief of Staff James Barber said the case remains under investigation and that Officer Paul Callegari is on administrative leave. He said the city notified the Department of Justice and that a meeting had been scheduled for later Tuesday at the FBI field office in Mobile.

Citing the investigation, Barber declined to say whether the officer was justified. But he said a preliminary review indicates Callegari was in intense pain from the suspect, 36-year-old Beezer Earl Dubose Jr.

Barber told reporters that officers initially pulled over Dubose because he was in a car with tinted windows. He said officers then smelled marijuana, which prompted the arrest. Bubose is set to be arraigned on Thursday on charges of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree possession of marijuana.

“The preliminary investigation, after reviewing body camera video as well as witness testimony, is that during the arrest procedure, while he was being arrested for having marijuana, that the subject while he was grabbing the officer by his testicles,” Barber said during the council meeting. “They ended up from the vehicle to go onto the ground, where he continued to latch on to the officer’s testicles. And that’s when you see the officer striking the individual until he let go.”

Barber said there also is “physical evidence” of the assault and that the officer is following up Tuesday with a urologist.

Barber said after the meeting that as a matter of general policy, an officer is allowed to strike a suspect under certain circumstances.

“Whenever confronted by active aggression, use of what they call ‘hard-hands techniques’ – which is striking, kicking or anything like that – is authorized,” he said.

The incident, which occurred Thursday drew questions from council members and comments from some members of the public.

“I’m glad that this is under investigation because it was very challenging watching the video,” District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said. “While watching the video, I had asked myself a couple questions. Were proper procedures followed on the incident? … I want the community to understand that if things happen that wasn’t followed, then we got to make sure that justice is served.”

Several residents spoke at Tuesday’s meeting about police accountability. The Rev. Tonny Algood, pastor of the Freedom Church of the Poor and an Alabama co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, noted that the video recorded on a cell phone and released on social media stands in stark contrast to the city’s policy of not releasing police body camera footage.

“It looks like, though, that the only transparency that we can get is from the people, themselves, when they take video of an incident involving the police,” he said.

He added: “I’m just putting it out to the people: Keep your phones. Keep your cameras on.”

Algood and others spoke about not just last week’s incident but the July death of Jawan Dallas, who died after a confrontation with Mobile police in Theodore. Authorities have declined to share body camera footage with the Dallas family or talk publicly about the results of the autopsy until after a grand jury has reviewed the matter.

Robert Clopton, the president of the Mobile chapter of the NAACP, had

“Are those officers trained and recertified on nonlethal force?” he asked.

Mobile resident James Williams called on the city to treat officers the same as any other citizen.

“A policeman acting outside his officer duties and authority tis subject to the criminal laws of Alabama,” he said.

Barber told police that he does not believe police body camera footage would shed additional light on the confrontation between Dubose and officer because did not capture the suspect grabbing the officer’s testicles. He said during the meeting that the cell camera footage circulated on social media also is inadequate.

“You don’t see on the events that led up to the altercation or led up to the use of force,” he said. “And that’s a really good example of how deceiving these videos be when they’re released in part. And do understand that it’s only part of the evidence and part of the picture that we are able to ascertain as we do a more thorough investigation of what led up to the use of force.”

