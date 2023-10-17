Advertise With Us
We’ll warm up to the low 70s

By Michael White
Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WALA) - After a phenomenal day on Monday, we will see another gorgeous day ahead for your Tuesday.

It’s starting off chilly this morning, but we’ll warm up to the low 70s later this afternoon with sunshine in the sky all day long. We could use rain, and we’ll at least see a chance for some but it won’t come until the very end of the workweek and the coverage will only be around 30%.

Temps moderate back to normal later in the week with highs in the mid 70s tomorrow and up to around 80 by Friday. Morning temps will also moderate back into the mid 50s later this week as well.

