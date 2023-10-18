Advertise With Us
2nd arrest made in Duval Street shooting that injured 3

Lamarcus Boggs
Lamarcus Boggs(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department have made a second arrest in connection with a shooting on Duval Street that injured three teens.

Authorities said they arrested 19-year-old Lamarcus Boggs of Mobile on Tuesday. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of attempted first-degree assault, according to police.

The shooting happened Oct. 10 in the 1400 block of Duval Street and critically injured a 16-year-old girl and wounded two males ages 15 and 18.

The investigation is ongoing.

