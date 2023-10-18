City of Mobile reports 2 of its Facebook pages compromised

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile said two of its Facebook pages have been compromised.

On Monday, Oct. 16, the Facebook pages for both City of Mobile: Events and City of Mobile Parks & Rec. Cottage Hill Gymnastics Center were compromised, and the city does not have access to either of these pages, the city reported in a post on its City of Mobile-Government Facebook page.

The city said it is working with Meta to resolve the issue and regain access to those pages, and will share an update once that happens.

Until then, the city urges residents not to respond any suspicious messages from either of the compromised accounts.

