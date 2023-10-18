Advertise With Us
Hire One

City of Mobile reports 2 of its Facebook pages compromised

City of Mobile logo
City of Mobile logo(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile said two of its Facebook pages have been compromised.

On Monday, Oct. 16, the Facebook pages for both City of Mobile: Events and City of Mobile Parks & Rec. Cottage Hill Gymnastics Center were compromised, and the city does not have access to either of these pages, the city reported in a post on its City of Mobile-Government Facebook page.

The city said it is working with Meta to resolve the issue and regain access to those pages, and will share an update once that happens.

Until then, the city urges residents not to respond any suspicious messages from either of the compromised accounts.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Mobile law firm bake sale raises funds for breast cancer patients and research
Mobile law firm bake sale raises funds for breast cancer patients and research
Lamarcus Boggs
2nd arrest made in Duval Street shooting that injured 3
Mobile law firm bake sale raises funds for breast cancer patients and research
Mobile law firm raising funds for breast cancer patients and research