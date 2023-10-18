Dunbar Creative and Performing Arts Magnet School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Principal, Dr. Valerie Johnson, and Assistant Principal Luther Harris at Dunbar Creative and Performing Arts Magnet School have been placed on administrative leave, according to the Mobile County Public School System.

The MCPSS gave a statement to FOX10 that says “We are legally prohibited from commenting on personnel matters.”

We are working to get more information on the situation.

