Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dunbar Creative and Performing Arts Magnet School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave

Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)(MCPSS)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Principal, Dr. Valerie Johnson, and Assistant Principal Luther Harris at Dunbar Creative and Performing Arts Magnet School have been placed on administrative leave, according to the Mobile County Public School System.

The MCPSS gave a statement to FOX10 that says “We are legally prohibited from commenting on personnel matters.”

We are working to get more information on the situation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Mobile County students learn more about future career options during “Alabama Experience”...
Mobile County students learn more about future career options during “Alabama Experience” career expo
Daphne PD working fatal wreck
Eastern Shore Art Center announces Plein Air Fairhope event
Eastern Shore Art Center announces Plein Air Fairhope event
Skydweller Aero Inc. is bringing its flight test and aircraft modification operations...
Skydweller Aero bringing operations to Hancock County