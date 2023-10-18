Franklin Primary Health hosting services for the homeless

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Franklin Primary Health Center offered health services for the homeless on Tuesday.

Around 200 people were seen as they was treated for their specific needs.

“We have primary care here. We have X-rays here. We have vendors out here doing dental services. We have people out here doing mental health,” said Elmore Patterson, deputy chief operations officer with Franklin Health.

“We’re providing clothing, food. We’re actually even doing haircuts and nails here. And we are providing foot care which is important to everyone.” he said.

Solid Rock Church of God teamed up with Bishop State’s barbering class to offer free haircuts to the homeless.

“I want to thank the young men and women from Bishop State Barber school,” said Raymond Cook, a patron of the Waterfront Rescue Mission. “They are about to give free haircuts right now and a lot of people came out to get their haircuts today.”

Franklin Primary Health Center holds these services every year for the homeless. They said the primary goal is to serve the community and help those in need.

