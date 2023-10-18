Healthy Living with USA Health: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cassie Gurganus, C.G.C. (Certified Genetic Counselor) with USA Health, joined Chelsey on Studio10 with information on breast cancer. Cassie answers the following questions in the clip above:
- If we know someone in our family who has had breast cancer, does this mean that there is a genetic component? Are there signs to look for?
- Who should receive genetic testing? The breast cancer patient? Other family members?
- How does genetic testing help? How can the results affect screening and treatment for ourselves or our family members?
- How is genetic testing performed? How long does it take?
- Where can I get more information about genetic testing?
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.