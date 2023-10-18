Advertise With Us
Melton Health and Faith 8th annual Healthy Lifestyle 5k Walk & 1 Mile Fun Run

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Melton And Faith Corporation is excited to bring to the community The Melton Health And Faith 8th Annual Healthy Lifestyle 5K Walk and 1Mile Fun Run/Walk Charity Event.

It will be held Saturday, October 21, at Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile from 8L00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They are promoting healthy lifestyle awareness through biblical principles, education, diet, and exercise to individuals, communities, and families.

REGISTRATION: 5K Walk and 1Mile and 1Mile Fun Run/Walk is ON-SITE ONLY from 7:00 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. (Mardi Gras Park)

Adult (16yrs and over): $25.00

Youth (15yrs and under): $15.00

There will be live entertainment, speakers to educate the community on how to live a heathy lifestyle, health fair, blood drive, blood pressure check, BMI, mammogram screening, youth healthy lifestyle activities, arts and crafts, face painting, jumpers, refreshments, and more. Bring your own lawn chairs.

