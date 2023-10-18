Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pull out your gardening gloves and come to The Mobile Botanical Gardens for the Fall plant sale. This year’s sale will run October the 26, 27 and 28 from 9am to 3pm. The Garden’s sale has the reputation of being the “Grandaddy” of plant sales for the Southern gardener. A huge selection of plants, gathered for the Gulf Coast, will be available. There are evergreens, deciduous azaleas, hydrangeas, roses, perennials, native shrubs, and the list goes on and on, plus the area’s largest selection of camellias. Most importantly, there will be knowledgeable people to answer your gardening questions. The plant list is published online at mobilebotanicalgardens.org.

Mobile Botanical Gardens

5151 Museum Drive

Mobile, AL 36608

October 26, 27, 28 (9am to 3 pm)

Free admission, free parking, free shuttle service

mobilebotanicalgardens.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Recipe: Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
'A Luthier's Live' The Guitar Odyssey of Roger Fritz
New book highlights the career of guitar legend Roger Fritz
Sisterhood Conference at South Coast Church
Register for the Sisterhood Conference at South Coast Church
Melton and Faith Corporation 5K Walk
Melton Health and Faith 8th annual Healthy Lifestyle 5k Walk & 1 Mile Fun Run