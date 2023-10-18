Mobile Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pull out your gardening gloves and come to The Mobile Botanical Gardens for the Fall plant sale. This year’s sale will run October the 26, 27 and 28 from 9am to 3pm. The Garden’s sale has the reputation of being the “Grandaddy” of plant sales for the Southern gardener. A huge selection of plants, gathered for the Gulf Coast, will be available. There are evergreens, deciduous azaleas, hydrangeas, roses, perennials, native shrubs, and the list goes on and on, plus the area’s largest selection of camellias. Most importantly, there will be knowledgeable people to answer your gardening questions. The plant list is published online at mobilebotanicalgardens.org.

Mobile Botanical Gardens

5151 Museum Drive

Mobile, AL 36608

October 26, 27, 28 (9am to 3 pm)

Free admission, free parking, free shuttle service

mobilebotanicalgardens.org

