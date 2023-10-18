Advertise With Us
Mobile County students learn more about future career options during “Alabama Experience” career expo

By Stephen Moody
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County students got an opportunity Wednesday to learn about potential career opportunities after they graduate.

The Alabama Experience or “ALEX” is a traveling career fair with hundreds of opportunities.

“We will be learning about the top 3 industries in the state which are advanced manufacturing IT as well as healthcare and then we also have some building trade positions as well for people to learn about,” Carolyn Williams said.

ALEX uses a virtual reality experience to showcase the nearly 200 career paths available here in the state.

“It’s about a 53-second video for each of the careers and they learn more about the facilities that they’re going to be in, and what they’ll experience on the job. So, they’re not walking into it blindly. They’re here to learn more. And our goal is to make sure that they know about a career that they didn’t know about before.”

The expo also helped with understanding and obtaining the necessary training and skills requirements for each career, financial aid resources related to education and training, and starting salaries and benefits.

Something that’s important to students like Bryce Bason.

“You can make good money out of it. You’ll have something to do after high school. You don’t even have to go to college. It’s a very good experience and opportunity,” Bason said.

