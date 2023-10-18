Advertise With Us
Mobile law firm raising funds for breast cancer patients and research

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A law firm in Mobile will host its annual bake sale this morning. Proceeds from the event will go towards breast cancer research.

It’s an initiative that started back in 2017 or 2018. Since then, several employees at Garberg & Kemmerly have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Every year the bake sale has happened, the firm says they have raised $30,000. The money is then donated to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. This year, the walk will be held Saturday, October 28 in Spanish Plaza in Downtown Mobile. Several goodies including homemade bread and sugar free, gluten free options and dog treats will be on sale. Prices will range from $1 to $10.

“All of that goes directly to breast cancer research and supporting breast cancer patients that are dealing with this, whether it’s support or it’s ride – you know, whatever they need,” said Noell Espaillat.

Employees from the law firm will also be passing out support pins, rubber ducks, stickers, signs and pamphlets from the American Cancer Society and brochures about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Goodies will be on sale today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 1015 Montlimar Drive and the firm says you can still donate to them until the walk happens on October 28.

