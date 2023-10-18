Multi-million dollar sports complex coming to Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-million dollar athletic facility is coming to Orange Beach Middle and High Schools.

The Orange Beach City Council unanimously approved the approximately $46 million project at Tuesday’s meeting.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon describes the future of the complex. Kennon sees the facility as more than what meets the eye.

“This is going to be built on the school campus and it is a middle school-high school facility, co-ed—men and women—so it serves I think 81% of the entire seventh through 12th grade population,” said Kennon. “Any extracurricular activity including athletics leads to a better student and a better citizen and any time we invest in our kids, in my humble opinion, we’re investing in our community.”

“It’s very expensive, but everything’s expensive but I’m pragmatic so we have no choice- it’s either you build it or you don’t,” he added.

The project has been in the works for quite some time.

“We actually started talking about this in 2018 as we saw the need for more facilities and as the demographics of our community was changing as a retirement community to more of a multi-generational community,” explained Mayor Kennon.

The renderings are but a glimpse of what’s to come- including a gym, multi-sport pavilion, kinesiology and exercise science building, track, soccer and football fields with grandstands, and more.

And it’s not just for athletes.

“During the day, it serves as a classroom—kinesiology and sports medicine with additional classrooms. It’s gonna be a very unique facility,” added Kennon.

There, students will experience practical, hands-on learning.

“It will serve so many purposes and the greater life experiences we can give a kid before they graduate—the better the success rate obviously after they graduate,” stated Mayor Kennon.

Karen Flynn has lived in Orange Beach for over two decades, and she’s watched the community grow and change.

“I think that’s positive growth for the area,” she said. “Athletics are great for kids, and I think the more that we pay attention to what’s going on in their lives and get them involved in athletics, the better off it is for the kids and for the community also.”

FOX10 News also reached out to Superintendent Randy Wilkes of Orange Beach City Schools.

Orange Beach City Schools is most appreciative of its support from the Orange Beach City Council, Mayor, and Board of Education. The funds allocated for the athletic complex will benefit students for future generations. We look forward to a groundbreaking ceremony next month with a tentative completion date of May 30, 2025.

Mayor Kennon says they plan to break ground on the new sports complex next month, and the facility is expected to be complete by May of 2025.

