Narcotics investigation leads to 2 arrests in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Tommie Hale, 67, and Cheryl Flake, 45, both of Mobile, were taken into custody on Dial Street after officers executed an arrest warrant. Both were booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday morning.

Hale is charged with cocaine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flake is facing possession of a controlled substance and second-degree marijuana possession, jail records show.

Both were booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday morning. Flake was released around noon while Hale remained behind bars as of Wednesday evening, according to jail records.

Hale’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday. Flake has a court appearance set for Nov. 1, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.