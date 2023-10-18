Advertise With Us
Hire One

Narcotics investigation leads to 2 arrests in Mobile

Narcotics investigation leads to 2 arrests in Mobile
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Tommie Hale, 67, and Cheryl Flake, 45, both of Mobile, were taken into custody on Dial Street after officers executed an arrest warrant. Both were booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday morning.

Hale is charged with cocaine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flake is facing possession of a controlled substance and second-degree marijuana possession, jail records show.

Both were booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday morning. Flake was released around noon while Hale remained behind bars as of Wednesday evening, according to jail records.

Hale’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday. Flake has a court appearance set for Nov. 1, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Kenton Mount
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office locates missing boy
Wilkinson Way closed through Saturday for repairs
Wilkinson Way closed through Saturday for repairs
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes Natalee Holloway’s killing to attorney
New athletic complex in Orange Beach approved
Multi-million dollar sports complex coming to Orange Beach City Schools
Third and final assembly line under construction at Airbus
New $150 million Airbus assembly line in Mobile will boost workforce by 1,000