New $150 million Airbus assembly line in Mobile will boost workforce by 1,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Airbus was in a mood to celebrate Wednesday, with a stage full of A-list guests, a slick video presentation and even fireworks.

The occasion? A new assembly line that already is under construction.

“This is going to be our flagship in North America,” said Gerd Weber, head of the A320 family value stream management and final assembly lines. “And that makes us very, very proud.”

Added Nathan England, head of Mobile site development: “This will cement Mobile, Alabama, as one of the largest airplane manufacturing centers, not only in the country, but the world.”

The new final assembly line, announced in May 2022, will not be complete until midway through 2025. When it opens, it will be the third line at the company’s plant at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, and the second to produce the A320 family of aircraft.

That is the workhorse of Airbus, accounting for some 85 percent of the company’s orders. According to Airbus, it will boost employment at the plant from about 1,800 to 2,800, binging the total workforce in Mobile to 3,200 after counting employees at its engineering center and space and defense facility.

Daryl Taylor, senior vice president of commercial operations for Airbus Americas, told reporters that it will double the plant’s capacity to produce the A320. He added that it is critical to meeting its global commitment to boost delivery to 75 planes a month.

“The only way we get to that is by adding this expansion, this third final assembly line in Mobile, second for the A320,” he said. “So our ability to meet that commitment in 2026 and on comes through the expansion here and the investment we’re making in Mobile.”

Airlines are having to wait years for delivery of the popular A320 because of a backlog of more than 6,000 planes. Richard Aboulafia, managing director of AereDynamic Advisory, told FOX10 News that the Mobile line will help Airbus but added that challenges remain.

“The good news is having more production lines gives them more flexibility and in theory, at least, allows them to work past that bottleneck of the final production and, of course, interior work and whatever else,” he said. “But the reality is, a lot of the bottlenecks have been elsewhere in the supply chain, like at the engine level, for example, or castings and forgings.”

Alabama taxpayers helped make the expansion possible. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, the state is offering tax rebates and other incentives valued at almost $100 million to support the company’s $150 million investment. That includes an economic development cash grant of $20 million to reimburse capital expenditures; a jobs credit valued at $17.2 million over 10 years; and investment credit of $18 million over 10 years; and job training assistance valued at $41.6 million.

In addition, the Mobile City Council and the County Commission each approved $10 million over a decade.

The money is contingent on hitting job targets.

State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Josephine) said he supports the taxpayer assistance – even though Airbus desperately needs to add capacity to whittle down a 6,000-plane backlog for the A320.

“That’s a great question and a fair question,” he said. “And the answer is, that’s the game we play. We talk about economic development incentives are part of that, and while I think we wish they would come organically, that’s not how it works.”

Mobile County Commission President Randall Dueitt initially was reluctant to agree to the incentives because he believes too many Airbus workers end up living in Baldwin County. But he said he has high hopes for a Mobile Chamber program offering relocation assistance to Airbus workers to live in Mobile County.

“Your taxpayers are paying that out of their tax dollars,” he said. “And I want to make sure that those jobs are coming to the people who live in the community and pay the taxes here.”

It was all smiles from the politicians on the outdoor stage on Wednesday.

“The scope of this project is nothing short of remarkable,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson thanked Airbus for chancing the city’s image. With the expansion, Mobile will be the third-biggest Airbus manufacturing hub in the word, behind Toulouse, France, and Hamburg, Germany. Stimpson noted how far the Port City had come since Airbus announced in 2012 it would build the facility and Brookley.

“We made a lot of promises on the front end,” he said. “And we were hoping we could keep them.”

Could there be another expansion down the road? Taylor would not commit.

“You look back at where we were five years ago, we probably wouldn’t have predicted we’d have a second program here,” he said. “A year and a half ago, two years ago, we wouldn’t have predicted to have a second FAL for the 320 at this scale. I think the reason we have been is because we’ve executed/ We’ve been a key our key pillar of Airbus’ overall growth and overall strategy.”

Aboulafia, the aerospace industry analyst, said the partnership has been good for Mobile and Airbus.

“Mobile’s working out pretty well for them,” he said.

