New book highlights the career of guitar legend Roger Fritz

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Roger Fritz has been building custom guitars for 60 years. Guitars which have been played by some of the greatest artists of our time.

He’s the owner of Fritz Brothers Guitars in Fairhope, where his shop makes new, custom guitars and restores guitars that artists send to him.

His career will be featured in an upcoming book, “A Luthier’s Life: The Guitar Odyssey of Roger Fritz”, written by Willie G. Mosley. A release party will be held October 20 at the Mobile Arts Council, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

