Nice weather will continue

(WALA) - After another perfect day, we will have a clear and comfortable fall evening.

Thursday will be another nice day. We will start with lows in the mid-50s and then warm up to highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be similar with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

The upcoming weekend looks spectacular as well, with the nearly perfect fall conditions continuing.

The weather may be quite nice, but unfortunately there’s no rain in the forecast anytime soon. That means the drought conditions will persist.

Tropics: Still waiting for a system to form in the Atlantic. When it does, it would become Tammy, and it would become the 19th named storm of the season. Once again though, it will be another system that won’t threaten the U.S.

