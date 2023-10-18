Playground Project design revel day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another exciting day for us here at FOX10. We are about to kick off another phase of our third playground project. We are working to build a new playground in the Mount Vernon community.

We plan to do the big playground reveal next month. And, we couldn’t do without the help of community partners and sponsors, including AM/NS Calvert and SSAB, the United Way of Southwest Alabama, Make an Impact Foundation, and Miracle Recreation. Be sure to keep it tuned right here to FOX10 News.

Playground Project interview with Leigh Perry-Herndon with SSAB

Playground Project interview Kristy Mosley with AM/NS Calvert

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.