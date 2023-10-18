Advertise With Us
Hire One

Public state surplus auction begins Saturday

File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next online public state surplus property auction begins this Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will host the online auction through GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus. Public state surplus property auctions allow the public a chance to purchase property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, including items abandoned at several airports.

The auction will run for seven days, from 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. See photos of some of the items that will be listed here.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery Distribution Center at 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27.

All known information per item lot is included in the online description. Items are sold as-is with no warranty and all sales are final.

To become an authorized bidder for this auction, visit adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions/.

For more information about the online auction, visit adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call 334-284-0577.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

2nd arrest made in Duval Street shooting that injured 3
2nd arrest made in Duval Street shooting that injured 3
Daphne PD working fatal wreck
Daphne PD working fatal wreck
Dunbar Creative and Performing Arts Magnet School’s principal and assistant principal placed on...
Dunbar Creative and Performing Arts Magnet School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes Natalee Holloway’s killing to attorney