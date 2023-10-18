Recipe: Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1, 17.3 oz package frozen puff pastry
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup pure pumpkin puree
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- For the Icing:
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin purée
- 2.5 teaspoons milk
STEPS:
- Allow puff pastry to defrost according to package instructions. Unfold both sheets and discard parchment paper. Lay puff pastry sheets side by side.
- Beat cream cheese in a bowl with a hand mixer for 1 minute. Add brown sugar, pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and salt.
- Divide the pumpkin mixture between the two pastry sheets, spreading evenly to the edges. Roll each sheet up and slice into 4 pieces. You will have 8 total pieces between the 2 rolled pastries. Place all 8 pieces cut side up on a parchment lined sheet pan. Brush cinnamon rolls with butter.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Allow to cool for 15 minutes before icing.
- Icing: Whisk together powdered sugar, pumpkin purée, and milk. If too thick, add more milk. If too thin, add more powered sugar. Drizzle over cooled pumpkin cinnamon rolls.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
