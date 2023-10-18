Recipe: Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

STEPS:

Allow puff pastry to defrost according to package instructions. Unfold both sheets and discard parchment paper. Lay puff pastry sheets side by side.

Beat cream cheese in a bowl with a hand mixer for 1 minute. Add brown sugar, pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and salt.

Divide the pumpkin mixture between the two pastry sheets, spreading evenly to the edges. Roll each sheet up and slice into 4 pieces. You will have 8 total pieces between the 2 rolled pastries. Place all 8 pieces cut side up on a parchment lined sheet pan. Brush cinnamon rolls with butter.

Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Allow to cool for 15 minutes before icing.