Recipe: Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1, 17.3 oz package frozen puff pastry
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup pure pumpkin puree
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • For the Icing:
  • ¾ cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin purée
  • 2.5 teaspoons milk

STEPS:

  • Allow puff pastry to defrost according to package instructions. Unfold both sheets and discard parchment paper. Lay puff pastry sheets side by side.
  • Beat cream cheese in a bowl with a hand mixer for 1 minute. Add brown sugar, pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and salt.
  • Divide the pumpkin mixture between the two pastry sheets, spreading evenly to the edges. Roll each sheet up and slice into 4 pieces. You will have 8 total pieces between the 2 rolled pastries. Place all 8 pieces cut side up on a parchment lined sheet pan. Brush cinnamon rolls with butter.
  • Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Allow to cool for 15 minutes before icing.
  • Icing: Whisk together powdered sugar, pumpkin purée, and milk. If too thick, add more milk. If too thin, add more powered sugar. Drizzle over cooled pumpkin cinnamon rolls.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

