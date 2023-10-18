Register for the Sisterhood Conference at South Coast Church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Sisterhood Conference is an annual women’s conference at South Coast Church. This is a daytime event for women 12 years of age & older!

The day includes powerful stories, incredible times of worship, encouraging words from our very own Pastor Tracy Breland & our special guest, Pastor Nicole Crank. This day also has a ton of fun as well with crazy fun photo areas, adorable Sisterhood tee shirts for purchase, a permanent jewelry vendor, the cafe will be open & tons more fun.

The event will be held Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at 9050 Jeff Hamilton Rd. Mobile, AL 36695.

Register now at southcoast.church/events.

